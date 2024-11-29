Brittany Mahomes Flaunts Growing Baby Bump in Adorable Thanksgiving Family Photos
In honor of the holiday season officially kicking off, we’ve been blessed with so many heartwarming family photos from our favorite celebrities this week. Social media has been busy with updates from the kitchen and dinner table this Thanksgiving week as we all enjoy some time off with our families. When it comes to the Mahomes family, parents Brittany and Patrick always make sure to document the holidays, dressing up in complementary outfits as they celebrate milestones. Of course, this Thanksgiving was no different—though this time is extra special as they’re currently expecting baby No. 3.
On Thursday, Mahomes took to Instagram to share five new photos with her 2.1 million followers, sending a short and sweet message to her fans: “Happy Thanksgiving🤎.” The family of four looked fantastic posing outside against the fall landscape, complete with yellow and orange leaves. The 29-year-old Kansas City Current co-owner made sure to show off her growing baby bump in a black fitted floor-length dress and a cropped white crewneck sweatshirt over it. She wore her blonde locks down in curls and finished off her fall look with cream-colored boots.
See Mahomes’s Instagram post here.
Patrick kept in the color scheme, wearing a tan t-shirt, jeans and white sneakers. Their daughter Sterling Skye, 3, wore a sweet blush pink dress and white bow, while their son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon, who celebrated his second birthday on Thanksgiving Day, was dressed in a grey-brown t-shirt and jeans. The foursome made for a picture-perfect crew on the holiday.
“Just love your adorable family! Grateful for all you do for Kansas City! Happy Thanksgiving!❤️,” one fan commented on Brittany’s post, while another wrote, "❤️❤️❤️ Perfect family."
“❤️❤️ such a beautiful family photo. May God bless your family. Happy Thanksgiving. You're truly blessed 🙌,” a third fan added.
Earlier in the day, Mahomes took to Instagram to share another carousel with her followers, that time celebrating Bronze’s big day. “Happy Second Birthday to our boy!!! You bring so much love to this family,” she wrote in her caption. “You are the most lovable, sweetest and funniest little guy all while bringing a whole new level of spunk! Bronze you are so unbelievably loved by your mom, dad and sister! 🥹🤍.” Her post included 13 precious photos of her little one, and fans flocked to her comments section to wish him a happy birthday.
The couple is expecting another baby girl next year, with Mahomes describing this pregnancy as her “hardest.” Regardless of this, she’s continued to support her husband at every Kansas City Chiefs game this season, posing in fantastic game day outfits on the sidelines. The Chiefs, who are 10-1 this season, are about to kick off against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium at 3:00 p.m. ET this afternoon.