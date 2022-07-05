Brooks Nader Attends ‘Most Epic’ Fourth of July Party in the Hamptons

Fireworks weren’t the only thing sparkling at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July white party at his $50 million Hamptons estate on July 3. SI Swimsuit model Brooks Nader understood the assignment and wore a sheer sequin and feathered top with white pants for the second annual bash. The brunette beauty attended with husband Billy Haire and her sister Sarah Jane and was in good company alongside Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker, Emily Ratajkowski, Jay-Z, J Balvin, Travis Barker’s son Landon, who was with his girlfriend Charli D’Amelio, and Maia Cotton. SI Swimsuit models Winnie Harlow and Tinashe were also in attendance along with NBA players James Harden, Joel Embiid, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, and PJ Tucker.

The Fanatics executive chairman spared no expense at the star-studded affair that started with a dinner spread from Tao and went into a late-night soiree where guests sipped Jay-Z’s Ace of Spades and LeBron James’s Lobos tequila as part of a full bar. Nader, who said it was “the most epic” party, gave her followers an all-access pass and showed performances by Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and Miguel. Lil Baby, Meek Mill, A$AP Ferg, 21 Savage, Quavo and others also took turns on the mic.

As for her actual Independence Day, Nader enjoyed some down time and hit the beach. She shared an ocean view on her Instagram stories along with the caption “Recovery Mode.” She also posted a recap of the night before with a video from Rubin and restaurant entrepreneur Will Makris. Earlier in the weekend, Nader donned a blue L’Agence dress for the brand’s dinner with Intermix at the Crow’s Nest.