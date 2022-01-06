Skip to main content

Brooks Nader Shares Scary Stalking Story Involving an Air Tag

The story is important for all women to know.

Brooks Nader’s social media is usually filled with fashion, fitness and generally fun content. But this morning, the SI Swimsuit model shared a truly terrifying story that all should be aware of. While at an upscale bar in New York City, someone slipped an Apple Air Tag into her coat pocket and tracked the 25-year-old for hours. She didn’t learn about the tracking until 11:30 p.m. when she walked home alone.

“I was at a restaurant/bar in Tribeca waiting on someone alone and had my coat on the chair behind me,” she said in an Instagram story video. “Then I went to meet some girlfriends at a bar nearby. I didn’t get any notifications. Then I went to the next spot, no notifications. Then, stupidly, I was walking home alone because I live in the neighborhood. Around 11:30 p.m., I was already on my walk home when I got the notifications that said someone is tracking you and has been for a while. So I freaked out. And then, of course, my phone died. So, my man was freaking out.”

Nader continued, “It turns out it was an Air Tag, a tiny little white circular thing that Apple makes, and it’s used for horrible, horrible things.” After doing some research, the model learned that people have been placing Air Tags in people’s cars to stalk them for human trafficking and other criminal actions. “I had no idea that these existed until it happened to me,” she added.

Given the scare, Nader said she’s sharing her story to raise awareness to protect other women. “Watch your belongings and look out for the notification,” she said. “And check your surroundings. It was the scariest moment ever, and I just want everyone to be aware that this exists.”

SI Swimsuit Recommends

Her other piece of advice? Not to post your location on social media until after you’re already home. “I’ve learned my lesson the hard way,” she said.

JloFitness
Fitness & Movement

J.Lo’s Trainer Shares How to Stay Healthy When Traveling

40 minutes ago
alysssa-miller-james-macari
Industry Conversations

SI Swimsuit Photographer James Macari Reflects on How He Got His Start

56 minutes ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-06 at 12.00.46 PM
SwimNews

Brooks Nader Shares Scary Stalking Story Involving an Air Tag

22 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-01-05 at 8.18.31 AM
Fitness & Movement

Five Workout Apps to Jump-Start the New Year

Jan 5, 2022
Brooke Burke Beauty Shot
Fitness & Movement

Brooke Burke Reveals Her Anti-Aging Secrets

Jan 4, 2022
Betty Buzz_Nothing Left_001_LR_photocredit_CarlyDiaz
Food & Nutrition

Blake Lively Taught Me How to Make the Perfect Mocktail

Dec 30, 2021
GettyImages-1063024656
Mental Health & Wellness

How to Stick With New Year’s Resolutions

Dec 29, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-12-28 at 8.41.31 AM
Mental Health & Wellness

Here’s What SI Swimsuit Models Think of New Year’s Resolutions

Dec 28, 2021
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy