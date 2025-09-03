Brooks Nader Teases New Romance With Tennis Player on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’
Brooks Nader stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week to chat about everything from her new reality TV show Love Thy Nader to her most recent relationship rumors.
Kimmel returned to the airwaves after his summertime hiatus this week, and one of the first guests to welcome him back was the SI Swimsuit staple, who has posed for the brand an impressive seven times, officially reaching “Legend” status in 2024 for the 60th Anniversary issue.
As one of the producers for Love Thy Nader, Kimmel was especially equipped to interview the model, as he’s particularly familiar with her and her sisters due to his role behind the scenes of the show—even revealing he has a friendly relationship with her parents, who were in the audience for support.
Nader was pretty in purple for her late-night appearance, sporting a mini dress that embraced the recent rise in Y2K style. The thick straps and sweetheart-style neckline on the piece were lovely details, with the boning and outlined cups on the bustline further highlighting the early-00s aesthetic.
Her long blonde hair was left down and curled so it sat on her shoulders. Her makeup for the evening was a classic Nader glam, opting for golden and neutral tones with a glossy lip. For accessories, the model kept things simple with a pair of pointy-toed nude pumps and a large silver necklace featuring a cross charm.
Kimmel started their chat off by discussing the sister’s show and her family’s reaction before pivoting to talk about Nader’s love life. She opened up a bit about her very public breakup with Dancing With the Stars beau, Gleb Savchenko, and the fallout from their split.
After some laughs and another story or two, Kimmel pulled out a photo of the model attending the US Open last week, where she was seated beside Stephen Colbert and his wife, Evie McGee-Colbert. The late-night host didn’t so much as pause before outright asking about recent rumors that Nader is currently dating tennis star Jannik Sinner.
“Is this, like, an interrogation? I’m so scared right now,” Nader joked to giggles from the audience. After Kimmel teased that she was indeed “under oath,” Nader answered, stating, “Ask Stephen what match we were at. I don’t think he was playing at that one. You’re close. You’re warm.”
Kimmel was visibly surprised, responding, “Oh, I see. It’s somebody else?” To which Nader nodded, and—while she didn’t name any specific names—she did repeat her confirmation that Kimmel wasn’t far off, adding, “You’re warm, but we weren’t at that match.”