Camille Kostek Radiates Golden Hour Energy in Mesmerizing Beach Swimsuit Video
It’s safe to say Camille Kostek and golden rays of sunshine go hand in hand as the model shined radiantly on the beach in her latest Instagram video. The SI Swimsuit model—who made her debut with the brand in 2018 when she was photographed by Yu Tsai in Belize—has partnered with Victoria’s Secret once more, and she’s loving every second of it.
Kostek’s first outfit in the video consisted of a classic black one-piece swimsuit with a very cheeky backside. The front of the piece was equally stylish, with bright gold chains acting as the straps for the garment. After the swimsuit came a white knitted long-sleeved cover-up that screamed fashion just as much as the cheetah print one-piece underneath.
And her final outfit was worthy of praise as well, consisting of an all-black ensemble featuring a mesh top and matching bottoms. She wore a solid black garment underneath the piece to bring everything together for a monochrome look that’s great for the summer season. Her dark shades, tan brown bag and flip flops made this outfit flourish even more.
A summertime fashionista in every way, Kostek has once again brought her style A-game to the warm sands of the beach.
Between this recent photo set and a few remarkable shots from the 2024 holiday season, Kostek has been by Victoria’s Secret's side for quite some time. One of her favorite moments with the brand involved sitting front row in a fashion-forward dress at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2024. The moment was one she had manifested ever since she was a little girl, which was why seeing one of her wildest dreams come true was a highlight of her career thus far, making the younger version of herself very proud.
“I still cannot explain the feelings I had sitting front row for the return of the @victoriassecret Fashion Show,” Kostek wrote in an Instagram post. “The younger version of myself was processing the journey life has taken me on in my career to have the opportunity to experience this night. I had excitement and chills through my body and was even brought to tears at points.”
“I love feelings that excite my younger self,” she added. “She was proud the other night.”
What’s next for Kostek and Victoria’s Secret? The world will know soon enough. But for now, this partnership is giving us sun-kissed moments that will definitely be remembered!