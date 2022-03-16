Camille Kostek Joins Shakira, Shaquille O’Neal and Liza Koshy for Her Dream Job

As we all know, Camille Kostek is never not dancing, so her newest role could not be more perfect. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model announced on March 15 that she will be hosting NBC’s new dance competition show Dancing with Myself. “My worlds are colliding! For years I have said my dream hosting job would be on a dance floor,” she shared on Instagram. “I’m ecstatic to work beside @shakira @shaq @lizakoshy… You won’t be able to sit still watching this one.”

The 30-year-old, who promotes self-love and inner strength through her own #NeverNotDancing social initiatives, will be at the helm of the weekly show as Shakira, Shaquille O’Neal and Liza Koshy design and demonstrate the high-energy dance challenges to the contestants. These everyday people will be isolated in pods where they will have a short time to learn the routines and then perform in front of a live studio audience. In addition to a judging panel, the audience will have the final say to who wins the cash prize.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer first broke the news to her near 72 million Instagram followers. “I’ve been biting my lip this entire time, but now I can officially say I’m going to be in great company with the legendary Shaquille O’Neal, the incredible Liza Koshy and super host Camille Kostek,” Shakira said. “It’s going to be so much fun. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced in the near future, and there will be guest celebrities making appearances throughout with their own dance challenges. For now, friends of the 2019 cover girl were singing her praises once the news hit. Fellow SI Swimsuit models Brooks Nader, Natalie Mariduena, and Kamie Crawford were just a few who couldn’t be happier for their girl!