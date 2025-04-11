Camille Kostek Shares a Few of Her ‘Favorite Things’ in Relaxing New Instagram Video
Gratitude is at the forefront of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek’s (2018 Belize debut) mind as she recently took to her Instagram to list the activities evoking joy in her life as of late. The relaxing video not only puts one at ease, but also gives some brand new ideas regarding what to do during some downtime.
The very first things Kostek listed at the beginning of the video included slow mornings, meditation and journaling, and the sound of waterfalls and stillness. All of these things speak to how tranquil she likes her days to be so that she can live a slower, calmer life. A few more of her go-to favorites consisted of the color blue, a clean home and natural light, spending time with her adorable dog Ralphie and the smell of fresh citrus.
While all of these things are special in their own right, the one that stands out above all is Kostek’s adoration for Novos, a brand that serves to revitalize the skin, body and mind:
“I find that I achieve my greatest health and state of well being when I don’t complicate things and lean into slowing down amidst all of the travel, rushing and busyness,” Kostek expressed in the caption. “I enjoy meditating, journaling, stillness, cleaning my home, time in the sunshine or sauna or improving mood, skin and longevity in one formula with Novos core packets by @novoslabs."
Health and wellness have always been an integral factor in Kostek’s life, as she’s been consistently vocal about what she does to remain in her best health. The same goes for Kostek’s ideology of continuously doing what brings her joy, yet another thing that she will continue to prioritize for the rest of her life.
“I think that as we get older, we start to think more about setting the tone with goals that are attainable. Last year, my goal was to do things that bring me joy and say no to the things that don’t,” Kostek told E! Online in 2024. “I realized saying yes to things that bring me joy wasn’t just something I wanted to do in 2023. It’s something I want to continue with in 2024 and continue for the rest of my life.”
She added, “Prioritizing the things that give me joy has freed up a lot of space in my mind and even in my body. I have more energy to work out, take deep breaths, and get up and dance. I’m going to sleep earlier and I’m on top of my schedule instead of rushing to fit in working out.”
From last year to this very day, it’s a delight to see Kostek still making obtaining and maintaining joy as one of her main goals for the year. Safe to say, she has already achieved this goal once more by always engaging in a few of her favorite things.