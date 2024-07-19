Caroline Wozniacki Embraced Neons on SI Swimsuit Trip to Turks and Caicos
Since last summer, the return of Caroline Wozniacki to professional tennis has been a developing story. In early 2020, the Danish professional athlete announced her retirement from tennis—she was ready to hang up her racket. But three years later, she picked it back up again.
In June of 2023, Wozniacki wrote an essay in Vogue about her tennis career (from childhood to retirement) and detailed her decision to return to the game. It had been more than three years since she last stepped on the tennis court in a competitive setting. In the interim, the athlete gave birth to her two children, a daughter and a son, with her husband, former NBA player David Lee.
Her years away from the game were far from uneventful, but it gave her time to think about her ambitions all the same. She decided she wasn’t done with tennis, and ever since, has been working her way back to the top.
The years of 2017 and ’18 were the height of her career, majors-wise. The 34-year-old made deep runs in a couple of the Grand Slam tournaments in 2017 before finally breaking through and winning her first major at the Australian Open in early 2018.
That period was an important one for her off the court, too. In 2017, she joined the SI Swimsuit team for a trip to Turks and Caicos and a third feature in the magazine. Dressed in neons and posing with bright props, Wozniacki participated in a photo shoot that was as much a testament to her vibrant character as it was to her skill off the court.
In honor of the athlete’s incredible comeback over the past year, we’re taking a look back at that brilliant trip. Here are a few of our favorite photos from the feature.