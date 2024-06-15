Carrie Underwood Is Absolutely Glowing in Silver Sculptural Gown
Carrie Underwood has done it again. The American country singer-songwriter has a penchant for sporting stunning metallics both on-stage and on the red carpet—and last night was no exception.
The 41-year-old headed to the Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at the Marriott Marquis in New York City, and she was dressed appropriately for the big occasion. She started the night on the red carpet, where she showed off her vibrant gown of choice: a silver gown composed of a metallic sculptural bodice and a textured high-low skirt. She paired the look with silver metallic high heels and a stack of delicate necklaces.
Dressed in the bright look, Underwood took the stage for a performance of her early hit “Jesus Take the Wheel,” a tribute to 2024 inductee Hillary Lindsey, who co-wrote the song. In an Instagram post following the event, the musician payed homage to her songwriter, praising Lindsey for her work over the years.
“Being there for my girl, Hillary, was a true joy!” Underwood wrote alongside photos of the pair on the red carpet together. “There is no one who deserves it more! I am SO proud of my friend and cowriter for the mark she has made on music and I am beyond blessed to have learned so much from her over the years.”
Though the look wasn’t necessarily out of the ordinary for the Oklahoma native (as we mentioned, she loves a good silver metallic outfit), it might just have been our favorite from the musician.