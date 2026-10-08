Celebrating Birthday Girl and New Mom Barbara Palvin With a Look Back at Her SI Swimsuit Photo Shoots

Happy birthday to Barbara Palvin! The four-time SI Swimsuit model and new mom turns 33 today, Thursday, Oct. 8. We’re celebrating her special day by taking a look back at the Hungarian model’s journey with SI Swimsuit over the years.

Palvin first posed for the brand in 2016, when her dazzling photo shoot in Turks and Caicos with James Macari earned her Rookie of the Year honors. She returned to the fold the next year, traveling to Curaçao, where she posed for Ben Watts. Palvin’s third SI Swimsuit Issue shoot took place in the Bahamas, and was once again captured by Watts. Rounding out her four consecutive years with the brand was Palvin’s most recent SI Swimsuit feature to date, a gorgeous spread in Costa Rica that was photographed by Macari.

Over the years, Palvin found herself becoming more and more comfortable on the SI Swimsuit set. In fact, during her third year in a row posing for the magazine, she opened up about how her confidence grew on location with each passing year.

“Three years ago when they booked me, I was just really not comfortable in my body and actually, you can see it in the pictures,” Palvin admitted while on set in the Bahamas. “The first one, you see a girl trying to be sexy, a girl trying so hard. These photos, you see a strong woman who really loves herself and [is] very confident.”

SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief MJ Day concurred with the power of feeling self-assured before stepping in front of the camera. “Being confident, it’s the game-changer,” she said. “It’s really the thing that sets a great picture apart from a good picture.”

Outside of her work with SI Swimsuit, Palvin is known for her time as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. While she walked in her first show with the brand in 2012, she earned her wings seven years later and most recently walked in the lingerie brand’s runway show last October. Palvin made headlines after admitting that she actually strutted the catwalk in heels with a broken foot, proving what a professional she really is.

Over the years, Palvin has appeared in campaigns for notable brands like Armani, L’Oréal Paris and Prada, and has landed on covers of publications such as Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Vogue and countless others. Recently, the model added an incredibly exciting role to her résumé: mom. She and her husband, actor Dylan Sprouse, welcomed a daughter named Sylvie on Monday, Sept. 7, they announced in a joint Instagram post late last month.

In honor of Palvin’s special day, enjoy just a few of our favorite throwback images on set with the model over the years below.

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in the Bahamas. Swimsuit by AreYouAmI. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gabriela Pires Beachwear. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Gigi C Bikinis. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by Cali Dreaming. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Barbara Palvin was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by MGS by Meredith Grier. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

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