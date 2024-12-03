Chanel Iman Launches Luxury Home Brand, Chasa, Inspired by Her Personal Journey
Chanel Iman is a household name at SI Swimsuit, and the 34-year-old model is officially adding “entrepreneur” to her already stacked résumé. Today, Iman launched Chasa, a home and lifestyle brand that pays homage to her own personal journey as a model with a passion for design.
“Chasa is an affordable luxury brand bringing comfort and warmth into everyone’s home,” Iman, the brand’s founder and creator, tells SI Swimsuit. The initial product launch includes Chasa’s thoughtfully curated Comfort Cloud Blanket ($158), Sleeping Beauty Candle ($70) and two different coffee mugs ($40).
Though she was born in Atlanta, Iman grew up in Los Angeles and moved to New York as a teen to pursue full-time modeling. She says at that time in her life, her resources were limited, and she brought only a suitcase and a blanket with her to the Big Apple.
“Being so young and being in the fashion industry, I was traveling around the world and that blanket just gave me the security and it just brought a little bit of home with me wherever I went,” she explains. “So, I wanted to launch my very first Chasa blanket and create something to give people an experience kind of similar to what I had on the road.”
While living in her very first apartment in New York City, Iman and her best friend outfitted their apartment with affordable candles to give their living space a nice, warm aroma. Chasa’s soy wax candle features notes of citrus, florals and wood, and helps achieve the very same ambiance. Plus, it’s an incredibly stylish addition to any dwelling.
Additionally, affirmations have always been close to Iman’s heart, which is why she chose to adorn Chasa’s black and white mugs with inspirational sayings (“Too blessed to be stressed” and “Pour love into everything you do,” respectively).
“We tried to come up with other ways of how we could spend more love and light into the universe,” the four-time SI Swimsuit model says. “So I felt like it was a perfect part of my story to design three amazing home good items that are a part of me. Everything that I’ve designed for Chasa is a little bit of part of my story.”
Iman, who has worked with the likes of Victoria’s Secret, Chanel and Valentino, has been in the modeling industry for more than 15 years, and possesses an incredible passion for all things fashion and design. It’s the model’s eye for detail and attention to quality that set Chasa apart from other home and lifestyle brands on the market.
“Fashion has raised me, and I have so much love and passion for interior design,” she says. “And so that’s why I wanted to create Chasa, because I felt like I wanted to design something that was beautifully made and made for everyone.”
