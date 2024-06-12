Chloe Bailey Glistens Under the Sun in Yellow Cut-Out Monokini
Chloe Bailey knows there‘s no better way to ring in the start of summer than munching on fresh fruit while wearing an itty-bitty swimsuit. The “How Does it Feel” singer just dropped our jaws with a recent Instagram post, in which she leaned against an outdoor wall and was photographed in a magnificent neon yellow monokini featuring the most daring neckline and cut-outs.
The 25-year-old looked unbothered, stress-free and sizzling in the high-cut number. She accessorized with several gold bracelets, floral statement orange earrings and a Van Cleef necklace. Her long dark hair was tossed up into a messy bun with a few curls left loose and tousled for a beach-ready look. Bailey showed off her impeccable face card and hourglass figure as she took a bite out of a mango in the cover snap and struck a bold smolder in the next.
The Grown-ish actress, who stars in upcoming horror film The Exorcism, opted for a bare-face glam moment other than her lash extensions and some berry-tinted lip gloss.
“mangoes and watermelon are my favorite fruit 🥭🍉💦,” the Georgia native captioned the June 10 carousel that she shared with her 7.4 million followers.
“THE BODY EAAAAAATSSSSSS 😍😍,” SI Swimsuit model and TV host Kamie Crawford commented.
“*ups treadmill speed, puts down bread*,” Clara Amfo joked.
“Perfection✨🥰,” Ryan Destiny chimed.
“Wow 😍,” Leigh-Anne Pinnock wrote.
“I was just talking about how good God is and here go another blessing,” one fan gushed.
Bailey is best known for being part of the musical duo Chloe x Halle alongside her younger sister, Halle Bailey. The two embarked on solo careers a couple of years ago but have teased new musical collabs on the horizon.