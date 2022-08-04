Chrissy Teigen Has Big News to Share

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant! The supermodel and SI Swimsuit cover model posted on Instagram on Wednesday that she is expecting another child with husband John Legend.

Teigen shared, “the last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way.”

The Cravings author’s announcement comes nearly two years after she and her husband experienced pregnancy loss with their son Jack at 20 weeks. Teigen resumed IVF treatments back in February.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, “O.K., if it’s healthy today I’ll announce” but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. O.K. phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Teigen and Legend are parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4. Teigen has been vulnerable on social media about her journey to pregnancy and with pregnancy loss. After losing her son Jack she wrote, “and to the son we almost had. a year ago you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to. i didn’t get to take care of you but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. they told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. mom and dad love you forever.”

Posting about her IVF treatments in February, Teigen wrote, “​​hiiii. I posted about it in my stories, but I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos. I honestly don’t mind the shots…they make me feel like a doctor/chemist…but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant! But also like please stop asking people, anyone, if they’re pregnant. I said this in the comments and got yelled at because the internet is wild but I’d rather be the one to tell you and not some poor woman who will look you in the eyes through tears and that’s how you finally learn. Anyhow, Iove youuuuu??”

We’re grateful that her big news is so positive and we’re excited to join her on the journey.