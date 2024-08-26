Chrissy Teigen Turns Heads in Bright Green Snakeskin Boots
If we had to pick just one thing that Chrissy Teigen does well, it would be curating her statement-making style. There are, of course, so many more things that the model, entrepreneur and mother can and does achieve on a daily basis, but her fashion sense is our favorite.
And it would be hard to choose otherwise. Teigen’s closet is full of statement pieces. Whether we’re talking neon hues, vibrant prints, eye-catching accessories or shoes, her wardrobe is positively overflowing with high quality picks.
Simply look to her wekeend Instagram post for proof. The 38-year-old spent a couple days in the Pacific Northwest, where a brief spell of cool weather almost had us convinced that fall was already in full swing. And though it was only a temporary drop, Teigen was prepared. The model stepped out in a white and green silk dress, which she paired with an oversized black blazer and green snakeskin boots.
Each piece was curated and styled to a T, and the dress and jacket would have been fabulous on their own. But it was her knee-high shoes that really caught our attention. They managed to take a sleek outfit and make it utterly unique. Sure, we’ve seen plenty of pointed snakeskin boots before. But never in the same vibrant green hue that Teigen rocked.
Perhaps that’s what is best about her style. Teigen doesn’t simply comply with trends, she sets them, too. Now that she has made her move—declared her unique fall shoe choice—we wouldn’t be surprised to see more green boots on the streets this fall.