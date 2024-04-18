Christie Brinkley Shares Beautiful, Nostalgic Fashion Modeling Polaroids from the ’90s
Ananya Panchal
Christie Brinkley’s personal archive is the gift that keeps on giving. The iconic supermodel is always sharing one throwback post or another. Whether it’s a vintage magazine cover, baby photos of her kids, or her latest discovery: Polaroids from old fittings.
The 70-year-old, who celebrated her milestone birthday in February, posted a series of photos she took of old Polaroids she found. In one snap, the 10-time SI Swimsuit star, who landed three consecutive covers (in ’79, ’80 and ’81), wore a classy white scoop-neck one piece with a leg-baring maxi skirt cover-up. Brinkley switched vibes completely and donned magnificent gowns in a few other slides, and once again showed her ability to pull off all sorts of fashion as she rocked a black blazer and pants and a white tailored suit.
The mom of three looked completely radiant in all the photo dump. Her voluminous blonde locks were styled into a smooth, luscious face-framing blowout.
“Hotel Room Fittings #polaroids #90sfashion #style #fittings #oldpolaroidsfound #gowns Not sure where I was going, but I was #goinginstyle @twrhll_ 😘,” Brinkley captioned the carousel that she shared with her 900,000 followers and tagged new clothing brand TWRHLL.
“So darn beautiful… the 90’s were good times! Look forward to seeing your new line @twrhll_👏👏❤️,” Gena Lee Nolin commented.
“Bronzed goddess 😍,” Sandy Linter added.
“U still have every single ounce of sexiness now, as u had back then🔥🔥🔥,” one fan chimed.
“I’m blown away at your beauty…even in a Polaroid!! 📸🎞️💃,” another gushed.