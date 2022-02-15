Simone Biles Announces Her Engagement

The Olympic gold medalist plans to tie the knot to Jonathan Owens.

We love waking up to news like this! The seven-time Olympic medalist is engaged to her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens. Biles revealed the news on Instagram with the caption, “THE EASIEST YES.”

In the adorable post, Biles shares photos of the proposal, beginning with a shot of Owens down on one knee and ending with a feature of the beautiful oval-cut, drool-worthy engagement ring.

The caption continues, “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3.”

Biles made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2017 and was back in the fold in our 2019 issue. The couple started dating in August 2020. We congratulate them both on the beginning of this new chapter!