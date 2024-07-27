Crystal Dunn Shares Fierce Team USA Photos, Is Ready to ‘Make Memories’ at Olympics
The U.S. Women’s National Team’s (USWNT) bid for Olympic gold kicked off on July 25 with a match against Zambia in the group stage of the Paris games. On the pitch for their 3-0 victory was veteran Crystal Dunn, who made her 11th Olympic appearance on the pitch for the USWNT.
Ahead of the matchup at the Nice Stadium in the South of France, the 32-year-old took to her Instagram to express her excitement for her third Olympic games. She shared a trio of photos, including a fierce snap in her Team USA uniform and holding a soccer ball during media day. The remaining two photos featured Dunn alongside her teammates as they posed for some group photos.
“Time to make memories ✨🤩🌟,” she wrote in the caption of the post.
Dunn, who became the 26th player to record 150 caps—or appearances—in USWNT games in the matchup with Zambia, has already played in two Olympic games. In 2016, she traveled to Rio de Janeiro for her debut on arguably the biggest stage in sports. And, in 2020, she earned a bronze medal alongside her teamates at the Tokyo games.
Now, she’s ready for more Olympic action. The veteran is a versatile addition to the squad—though she’s listed as a forward on the roster, the game against Zambia saw her return to the left back position.
Team USA will continue their bid for a gold medal on July 28 with a matchup against Germany. Check out the complete schedule here.