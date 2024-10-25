‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Alan Bersten Calls Ilona Maher an Inspiration in Sweet Tribute
On the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten put on a show. It was Disney Night—a night dedicated to the music and magic of Disney characters and movies. The pair performed a jazz dance to the beat of “Surface Pressure” from Encanto. Their showstopping dance featured fitting costumes—inspired, of course, by the characters in the film—and a couple of really powerful choreographed moves.
While we consider the whole routine impressive, we (and the judges) were most enamored with Maher’s show of strength, lifting Bersten (who was dressed as a donkey) multiple times during the performance. The dance earned the couple their highest score of the season—a nine from judge Carrie Ann Inaba.
In other words, the consensus was clear: it was a really impressive showing from the Paris Olympian and her professional dance partner. Fans and the judges weren’t the only ones impressed by Maher’s show of skill, either. Bersten himself took to Instagram following the performance to offer a sweet tribute to his Dancing With the Stars partner.
“Some moments exceed everything you thought it would be,” Bersten wrote in the caption of his post, which featured an image of Maher lifting him overhead during their dance. “Last night was absolutely magical! @ilonamaher embodied and portrayed Luisa’s character perfectly. I am so proud of you! You inspire so many people around the world and I know so many people look up to you, just like me. I am so happy to be your partner !!”
The touching message perfectly encapsulated all of our feelings about the Olympic bronze medalist. Ever since Maher broke onto the scene—as a professional athlete with a refreshingly honest take on body image—we have been utterly impressed with both her athletic talent and her desire to effect change.
Bersten’s message was only further testament to her ability to “inspire.” Even the official Barbie account couldn’t help but take to the comments of his post to voice their appreciation for Maher (and her partner). “Thank you for inspiring us all 💪,” the company expressed.
The pair are on a mission to inspire on and off the set of Dancing With the Stars. Where the former is concerned, we’re happy to note that they are far from done yet. Their performance on Oct. 22 was a promising testament to their skill—and we can’t wait to see what they bring to the table over the course of the next few weeks.