Danielle Herrington Sizzled on the Breathtaking Shores of Costa Rica
Ananya Panchal
SI Swimsuit model Danielle Herrington’s story is a special one. The Southern California native landed on the cover of the 2018 issue, after she traveled to the Bahamas and posed for Ben Watts, just one year after her brand debut with Yu Tsai in Fiji.
Her icon and role model (and three-time SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl) Tyra Banks broke the news of the exciting milestone to Herrington, and the entire moment was caught on camera.
“I was really nervous. You know how you’re so nervous your knees shake? That was me. SI [Swimsuit] was my first big job modeling so I definitely felt the pressure within me… But the morning of the shoot, I woke up around 4 a.m. and I just couldn’t eat. I remember just having a little coffee. I was too nervous to eat… We then took a boat to a small island, which is where they shot Cast Away. And honestly, once we started, I felt so comfortable, super confident and sexy. We got some good shots out of it,” Herrington recalled about her first year with the brand. “[When I saw the first few photos] Oh goodness! I couldn’t stop smiling. I felt like, ‘Finally.’ It was a dream come true. I’ve been wanting to do this for so long. I was in tears. I was with my mom and we were laughing and crying. Just thinking about it now makes me smile. I just remember Tyra Banks being on the cover and that’s where it all started for me. That’s what really made me pursue modeling. SI [Swimsuit] was a goal from that point, from seeing Tyra on the cover. It was love at first sight… everything happened naturally.”
The 30-year-old has starred in a total of five consecutive SI Swimsuit magazines, traveling to fun and exotic locations like Costa Rica, Wyoming and Hollywood, Fla. Herrington has also worked with brands like Victoria’s Secret and publications like GQ.
Below are six stunning photos from the mom of one’s 2019 SI Swimsuit photo shoot with James Macari in Costa Rica.