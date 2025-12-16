Denise Bidot Poses on Snowy Balcony in Daring Poolside Style With Fabulous Fur Accessories
For Denise Bidot, summer isn’t the only season that gets to see swimsuits.
The Puerto Rican personality took to her Instagram to share several flicks of her latest head-turning bikini look. She donned a cool-toned string top with one gold embellishment on each triangle-shaped cup. Pairing with the upper half was her cheeky thong bikini bottom in the same shade. Her string swimsuit was as fabulous as ever, and the same could be said for her fur accessories.
A fur coat is a lush garment that will always give a fashionista a feeling expensive and refined. That can be seen in these pictures, as Bidot confidently gave multiple supermodel poses in her fashion-forward fur. Looking cozy never looked so high-fashion with this marvelous addition. And what better way for her to conclude her eye-catching ensemble than with peanut knee-high heeled boots, fur hat and fur earmuffs?
Check out Bidot’s daring Instagram snapshots here.
“Making this a main post bc too many of you said I had to after sharing on my stories… so here it is, enjoy. Happy Holidays 😇❄️☃️🧊,” the 39-year-old wrote in her caption.
As she stated, these pictures were far too fiery to let expire on an Instagram story. Bidot made a good call posting this to her grid. Another good call she made was with this bikini, especially because it scores some major style points in the summery swimsuit category. Fortunately, she filled us in on where other fashionistas can get their hands on this set.
Shop Bidot’s captivating steel blue two-piece
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
If a steel blue swimsuit is going to be done, it’s got to be done right. L’Animal Co. clearly knows a thing or two about how to do this muted color justice.
La Tétine Bikini Top
When it comes to having a bold bikini top, this La Tétine Bikini Top ($189) checks off all the boxes. It’s sleek, sophisticated, and, most importantly, modern. A timeless garment, seasons don’t need to be factored into your decision to flaunt your stuff in this stunning number.
Needless to say, rocking this look without its matching counterpart simply wouldn’t be fair to any swimsuit lover out there. The La Tétine Bikini Bottom ($109) is for those out there who want to have the whole beach (or balcony in Bidot's case) do a double-take, in awe of such a mesmerizing piece.
Together, this two-piece ensemble brings heat to the winter chill. It’s no wonder Bidot left the Instagram timeline sizzling after sporting this look.