Dua Lipa Is Almost Unrecognizable in New Messy Blonde Locks, Baby Blue Satin Two-Piece
Ananya Panchal
Dua Lipa’s blonde alter ego came out to play in her latest campaign with digital magazine Beauty Papers. While we might be mourning her deep fiery red locks, we do have to admit, the singer looks so good in every new hair color she tries. The 28-year-old styled her tousled locks with edgy bleached brows to add to the frazzled vibe, and posed for a the cover of multiple issues, tagged “duazines,” in anticipation and promotion of her upcoming third studio album, Radical Optimism, out today.
In an Instagram post, the “Dance the Night” singer donned a baby blue satin lingerie set featuring an underwire top and hipster bottoms. The three-time Grammy Award winner donned an undone, tattered white shirt, knee-high lace-trim mesh white socks and white loafer heels as she posed with a fake rose in her mouth for photographer Brianna Capozzi.
The London native flaunted her slim figure and tanned midriff, as well as her modeling talent, in the snaps. She shifted from a variety of poses, and even squatted on a stool for one photo.
“beautypapers bts,” the Argylle actress captioned the carousel that she shared with her 88.5 million followers.
“Unreal ❤️,” Abigail Clancy commented.
“You are addicted to serving,” the official YSL IG account added.
“So obsesssssed,” Elizabeth Miranda wrote.
“MY FAV PHOTOSHOOT,” one fan declared.
Radical Optimism was released today, May 3, and Lipa is set to host and perform on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The record is inspired by the “rawness, honesty, confidence and freedom of ’90s Britpop” and “taps into the pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face,” she previously teased.