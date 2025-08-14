We’ll Never Forget Ebonee Davis’s 2018 SI Swimsuit Rookie Campaign
In 2018, Ebonee Davis rounded out SI Swimsuit’s impressive rookie class as one of 12 talented first-timers with photo shoots in that year’s issue.
The Seattle native, who was originally introduced to the brand as a finalist for its annual Swim Search open casting call, quite literally bared it all in front of Taylor Ballantyne’s camera lens for a shoot that uncovered more than what meets the eye.
“Shortly after the [Swim Search] competition wrapped, and after years of conforming to industry standards, I made the career altering decision to go natural and became vocal about the racial bias I experienced during my time in the industry,” Davis told the brand during her 2018 return.
In July of 2016, the model penned a powerful testament, coupling a reflection on her career with an urgent call to action for the industry. “Let me tell you,” she implored. “It is no longer acceptable for us to revel in Black culture with no regard for the struggles facing the Black community.”
When Davis joined the brand again two years after releasing her letter, she told the magazine her return was “the last thing [she] expected, especially after changing [her] appearance and speaking out.” But the model continued, noting, “It was one of the most fulfilling moments of my career.”
Davis—who currently hosts the Ebb & Flow podcast—powerfully posed nude for her rookie shoot as part of the magazine’s “In Her Own Words” project. With participants donning hand-painted phrases of their choice, the model was covered in words that mirror her mission, such as “PASSION,” “LOVE” and “TRUE TO SELF.”
“For so many years I was told by clients in bookings that to have the career I wanted, I should look a certain way,” Davis said in an interview with ELLE after the issue was released.
She later added, “I think people have become more aware, and I think models are not as afraid to speak up anymore. We’re not as afraid of the consequences. I also think people in the industry are becoming more open-minded and recognizing the need for representation and diversity. I hope it continues to progress and evolve.”
Today, Davis has continued to shine both in and outside of the industry.
In 2022, she released a journal titled Daughter Diary. One year later, she published her first memoir, Daughter: The Soul Journey of a Black Woman in America Having a Human Experience. Then, in 2024, Nordstrom added her debut journal to its stores for Black History Month.