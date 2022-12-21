Skip to main content
Olivia Culpo Learns to Play the Rindik in Bali
The former Miss Universe landed the cover in 2020 alongside Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders.

Olivia Culpo made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018, participating in a special project titled “In Her Own Words.” She modeled again for the magazine in ’19 and ’21 and landed the cover in 2020 alongside Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders.

Culpo was crowned Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012. At 5-foot-7, she was the shortest woman to win the title, and inevitably, she let that get to her sometimes. 

“Beauty to me is love, charisma, energy,” she said. “I think a lot of insecurities can come from society’s standards, or what you are told that you should believe. It just takes living in your own skin to navigate that. We can all find things that we are insecure about, but to truly just embrace who you are is a beautiful thing. It’s a lifelong journey—something that you have to work on everyday.”

Here are eight of our favorite shots from Culpo’s 2020 shoot with Yu Tsai in Bali.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Minimale Animale.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Ola Vida.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Fleur du Mal.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Oh Polly. Top by Myra Swim.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Yandy.

