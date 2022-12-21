Eight Stunning Photos From Kate Upton’s ‘Zero Gravity’ Photo Shoot

Kate Upton made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut in 2011 when she won Rookie of the Year and was featured in a shoot in both the Philippines and a New York-based bodypaint spread. The now 30-year-old model went on to grace the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue in both ’12 (when she was photographed in Australia by Walter Iooss Jr.) and ’13 (when Derek Kettela took her pictures in Antarctica).

The following year, Upton defied gravity when she “floated in space” for a zero gravity photo shoot in Cape Canaveral with photographer James Macari.

In Zero G flights, the weightless phenomenon is typically experienced in intervals of 30 seconds, so the crew and Upton didn’t have much time to nail the perfect shot.

At one point, Macari can be heard saying, “I’m not doing real well but I think Kate is doing amazing!” The amount of skill and forethought that went into this shoot is incredible.

Upton, who is now married to Mets pitcher Justin Verlander, returned for the SI Swimsuit Issue cover in 2017. The Michigan-born model’s last SI Swimsuit Issue feature was in ’18 when she was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba.

Now a mom, Upton and Verlander tied the knot in November 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Genevieve, a year later.

Below are our favorite eight photos from Upton’s gravity-defying photo shoot in 2014.