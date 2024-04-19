Ellie Thumann Made Her Dreams a Reality During Her SI Swim Rookie Feature in Puerto Rico
For Ellie Thumann, joining the SI Swimsuit family in 2023 as a rookie was “an honor.”
The 22-year-old has cultivated a following over the years, first as a popular YouTube personality and more recently as a social media influencer. In recent years, she has broken into the modeling world, posing for magazine features in the likes of RETREAT and Cliché Magazine. And last year, she brought her talent to the set of her very first SI Swimsuit feature.
Thumann traveled to Puerto Rico to make her debut with the brand. There, she posed for a series of denim-inspired swimwear photos taken by photographer Derek Kettela. We couldn’t have been happier to welcome the model to the SI Swimsuit family, and it was a feeling that she shared.
“Man this means a lot to me and has been a life changing experience to say the least,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “Thank you @mj_day for bringing me peace [and] confidence that I could do this!!!! Never would have dreamed this could be a reality and it’s been incredibly special to show my audience (some that have seen me since 13 year old awkward brace face Ellie) that anything is possible!”
For Thumann, the feature was a testament to her hard work and a result of her dedication to her craft. While it’s tough to pick favorites, below are some incredibly beautiful photos of Thumann, captured during her rookie photo shoot in Puerto Rico.