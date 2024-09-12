Ellie Thumann Served Western Chic Aesthetic on SI Swimsuit Set in Puerto Rico

Swimsuit

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico.

Over the past few years, content creator Ellie Thumann has really made a name for herself. Of course, she has been modeling on the runway and in brand campaigns for years. But it is her social media presence that has catapulted her to a new level of success.

Now, the 22-year-old can be found in the audience of New York Fashion Week runway shows and in the crowd of the accompanying after-parties. She can likewise be found shooting brand campaigns for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Levi’s, Kate Spade, Reebok and Coach, among others. But, most notably (if you ask us), Thumann can be found on the pages of the past two SI Swimsuit Issues.

The model made her debut with the brand last year. For her rookie feature, she traveled to Puerto Rico, where she posed for a photo shoot captured by Derek Kettela. But it wasn’t just any ordinary beachfront session, either. Thumann’s first brand feature was unique in its expert styling. For the occasion, the brand’s fashion editors embraced a full-on western theme. For the model, that meant denim accessories (think hats, chaps and corsets) and dark blue swimwear.

The theme was an appropriate one for Thumann, who has a penchant for styling cowgirl chic attire (think cowboy boots, hats and dark denim) IRL. And, dressed in the western wear, she really put her skills in front of the camera on display.

Here are just a handful of the wonderful photos from her rookie SI Swimsuit feature in Puerto Rico.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Necklace by Laura Lombardi. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by OYE Swimwear. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated
