Ellie Thumann Debuts Investment With Sunnee BAEskin, Named Brand’s First Global Ambassador
“This is the first time I've done anything like this,” three-time SI Swimsuit model, Ellie Thumann, told her 1.3 million Instagram followers in a post on Monday, Oct. 13.
It is hard to think of what the Arizona native hasn’t done at just 23 years old—from amassing an impressive YouTube following during her adolescence to traveling around the globe for her budding career in the modeling industry.
However, her latest feat, she disclosed, is actually in the business realm. Thumann announced that she is partnering with sunless-tanning brand, Sunnee BAEskin, as its inaugural global ambassador—and is investing in the company as well.
“You know, I never thought the 23-year-old Ellie would be entering the business world,” Thumann joked in the roughly two-minute-long clip as she casually shared the news in a comfy robe and eye patches. Yet, the SI Swimsuit staple—who shot with the magazine in Puerto Rico, Mexico and, most recently, Bermuda—declared that joining Sunnee BAEskin was “a no-brainer” and gave her stamp of approval on the five products from its BAEside Collection.
“It is such an incredible product, and I feel like the thing that really stands out to me is the fact that I have done spray tan, self tan for so many years—especially with what I do for work—[Sunnee BAEskin] makes my skin genuinely feel good,” the model continued.
The self-tanning products range from $16 to $30, with its BAEside Sea Spray ($30)—for full-body tanning—at the brand’s highest price point. Its BAEside Sea Mousse ($28) is only a couple of dollars less, while a trio of products fall below the $20 mark: its contour stick titled BAEside Sculpt ($19), BAEside SEArum Drops ($18) for facial application, and its BAEside Hydrating Sea Facial Mist ($16) round out the collection. In addition to its site, the collection is also sold at Ulta.
In a press release on Monday, the women-founded label’s CEO and celebrity spray tan artist, Isabel Alysa, gushed about Thumann’s addition to its team.
“[Thumann] represents exactly what Sunnee BAEskin stands for - confidence rooted in care, with a spirit that uplifts others,” the founder stated. “Her voice, authenticity and commitment to wellness will allow us to connect with our community on a deeper level while expanding our reach globally.”
The model also kicked off the partnership with a giveaway—shared in the caption of her announcement post on Instagram. The model revealed she’ll be sending five PR kits from the brand for fans to try out for themselves; for more information and how to enter, check out her post here!