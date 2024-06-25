Ellie Thumann Was in Her Element During SI Swimsuit Debut in Puerto Rico
Ellie Thumann rose to social media acclaim with the help of her vlogging skills, which have allowed her to build a large following on YouTube. So naturally, when she took to the set of her SI Swimsuit rookie feature in 2023, she had to put her skills to use.
Her first brand feature took her to the coast of Puerto Rico, where she was photographed by Derek Kettela. Thumann captured the whole experience—from air travel to touch down to her denim-inspired photo shoot—in her characteristic vlogging style, giving fans and followers a behind the scenes look at the making of the annual SI Swimsuit magazine.
The 22-year-old model was nearly speechless as she told the camera that she was headed to Puerto Rico for her first feature with the brand. And when she got to her hotel room, she finally had the chance to take it all in. “It’s all hitting me at once,” she said in the vlog, “and I don’t know what to do.”
She might have been in a state of shock, but you wouldn’t have known it from the final photos of the SI Swimsuit model in Puerto Rico. Thumann, who currently resides in South Carolina, has always had a western hint to her chic personal style. So, she was in her element posing in denim and blue jean-inspired swimwear on the coast of Puerto Rico.
Here are some of our favorite photos of Thumann from her trip to the Caribbean.