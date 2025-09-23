Emily DiDonato’s Lip Liner Hack Will Help Streamline Your Makeup Bag
Emily DiDonato proves that your lip liner may be more versatile than what meets the eye. The six-time SI Swimsuit model—who appeared in the fold from 2013 to 2016 and again in 2020 and 2021—revealed that her own lip liner from WONDERSKIN can also double as a blush.
“Sometimes all you need is a good lip liner,” the 34-year-old mother of two penned on Instagram. In the clip, she applied WONDERSKIN’S 360 CONTOUR LIP LINER ($18) around the edges of her lips, then took the product to the apples of her cheeks.
The results? A sun-kissed look that you can take on the go.
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!
“Something that I love about makeup; there are no rules,” the brand staple explained in a YouTube video with REVOLVE in July. Her post is a testament to the declaration. “You can just play and layer different products.”
DiDonato is also not a stranger to sharing her innovative makeup techniques online. Last summer, she explained to her Instagram followers that she uses another WONDERSKIN product—the brand’s WONDER BLADING PEEL & REVEAL LIP STAIN ($29)—for a pop of color on her cheeks, as well.
Fans of models can find more in-depth makeup tutorials on DiDonato’s YouTube channel. Since the start of 2025, the model has posted a date night makeup look and a “beginner-friendly” video on how to create a smoky eye. In between the glam content, the Covey co-founder shares recipes, vlogs and fitness content as well.
“What I like about the YouTube videos is that I create content for things that are relevant and interesting to me at the time,” DiDonato told the Daily Front Row in a 2020 interview, calling the page her “mood board in video form.”
She told the publication that she created the channel in 2018, and her latest video on the platform was posted less than one week ago. Additionally, DiDonato has taken her to TikTok, where the original video of the innovative lip hack was posted.
“Social media has become so important for my job as a model. It helps me take my career in new directions and get new clients. It helps me evolve in a lot of ways,” the model continued. “It’s completely different work, but it’s so much more fun in a way [...] I have a creative side that I’m finally tapping into.”