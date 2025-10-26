Emily DiDonato Shares Products She Uses for Perfect Last-Minute Smokey Eye
Emily DiDonato just proved that sometimes the best glam looks are the ones done in a rush.
The six-time SI Swimsuit model took to Instagram with the caption “Adrenaline junkie,” showing off a glowing, effortless smokey eye created using all Jones Road Beauty products.
The glam
DiDonato posed in front of a window with direct sunlight spilling across her face, showing off her flawless, luminous skin—no surprise given her own skincare expertise. Wearing a cozy black ribbed Henley, she used her fingers to apply and blend the entire look from The Bobbi Kit 5.0 in the Cheeky colorway.
The content creator’s blue eyes popped against the warm brown tones. Loose, softly curled brunette hair framed her face. Feathered brows, rosy cheeks, wispy lashes and a glossy nude-pink lip tied the look together. The overall effect: radiant, real and perfectly undone.
On-screen text read, “‘Do you gamble?’ Yes, I decided to attempt a smokey eye five minutes before we were leaving.” The result looked anything but rushed.
“Risky but so worth it❤️🔥,” Ruby Sara Haas commented.
Svetlana Kobaliya agreed, adding, “And you succeeded! 😍😍😍.”
The kit
To celebrate five years of Jones Road, The Bobbi Kit 5.0 ($98) offers five multitasking essentials for a polished, unfussy statement look. The set comes in two colorways, Chic and Cheeky, and includes a mix of new products and fan favorites:
- Mini Miracle Balm in Cheeky: A tint-and-glow hybrid that melts into the skin.
- The Illuminator in Antique Bronze: A sheer, shimmery highlight for a lit-from-within finish.
- The Best Pencil in Espresso: A creamy deep brown liner that builds subtle definition.
- The Lip in Batch 18: A sheer balm in a pinky bronze shade—the one that inspired Bobbi Brown to launch Jones Road.
- The Eyeshadow Stick in Dark Brown: A smooth, long-wear formula for quick, blendable depth.
DiDonato, founder of the clean beauty brand Covey, started by swiping the Eyeshadow Stick across her lids, layering it with The Best Pencil for extra dimension.
“This kit has everything I love—classic tones, versatile products and a few new surprises,” Brown said in a brand note on the website. “It even includes The Lip in Batch 18, the shade that inspired me to start Jones Road.”
Effortless beauty, mastered
DiDonato’s post is a reminder that great makeup doesn’t have to be complicated. With her trademark skin-first approach, the mom of one turned a five-minute experiment into a polished, wearable smoky eye that works for any occasion.