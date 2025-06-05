5 SI Swimsuit Photos of Emily DiDonato That Still Feel Ahead of Their Time
There are times when a SI Swimsuit photo shoot almost perfectly predicts what pieces will remain timeless for years to come, and this precise phenomenon could be seen in Emily DiDonato’s 2021 shoot in Sacramento, Calif.—her second consecutive shoot with the brand after her 2020 debut in Wyoming.
With that in mind, here are five SI Swimsuit photos of DiDonato that are undeniable proof of not just her gorgeousness, but also proof that certain styles never truly die.
The comeback of cowboy hats in major fashion wasn’t a matter of if, but when. Not only does the accessory provide shade for any person lounging in the sun, but it also provides just the right amount of fabulousness, being able to spruce up any and every outfit effortlessly.
And DiDonato’s use of this cowboy hat from Lack of Color as an accessory was a perfect choice here. The same sentiment applied to the bright and bold smile she wore on her face, making this photo even more memorable.
Floral prints have always been a staple in the average person’s closet. There’s just something about evoking nature in clothing that never gets old, and that was proven true again with this floral print.
This two-piece bikini set from Heavy Manner was a real looker. From the addition of the tie string in the middle of the bust to shake things up to the way the bottom sat on DiDonato’s form, this was an ensemble that couldn’t be passed up. Should there be a strong re-emergence of the floral print bikini this year, look no further than this throwback shoot as the reason why!
Everyone has seen a tie-front cropped blouse at their local mall, and that’s for good reason. The garment has an ultrachic vibe that’s hard not to notice. Additionally, with how much versatility this style of clothing provides, having a tie-front blouse like DiDonato’s here is a no-brainer.
The best part about this photo was that she practically gave the world a style guide. All fashion-lovers have to do is get a blouse similar to the Savannah Morrow piece DiDonato was wearing here, pair that top with neutral-colored bottoms like these from Myrah Swim and add edgy knee-high boots, such as these black leather boots from Ariat, and violà! A summer beach outfit for the ages.
Baby blue is a color that looks good on everybody. Perhaps it’s the way the color doesn’t impose on itself or take away from the outfit. Or perhaps it’s the way the hue complements the skin to bring out the utmost radiance. In any case, this color makes anyone look like a million bucks.
This photo of DiDonato highlighted all the very best things about baby blue, as it was subtle yet still bold and complemented her skin exceptionally well. The color brought out even more of DiDonato’s ocean blue eyes, making them the focal point of the entire snapshot.
Nothing like a soft cardigan to make you feel cozy in every way! The one DiDonato sported here was made by Mango, and it still makes for the ideal piece to add to any uniform.
Milkmaid dress? Why not adorn it with a white cardigan? Camisole and jeans? A cardigan would make that simple outfit stand out. Glamorous baby pink two-piece swimsuit from Dos Gardenias? This cardigan clearly did the trick!
All in all, DiDonato’s Sacramento photo shoot still hits the same even four years later! There’s no doubt that, when four more years pass, this feature will still be ahead of its time.