This Emily Ratajkowski Fishnet Moment From the SI Swimsuit Archive Still Brings the Heat
Over the span of her career so far, Emily Ratajkowski has become a total force to be reckoned with. The 33-year-old multi-hyphenate started out as a model and has since dipped her toes in a variety of different areas, proving her versatility, talents and undeniable charm. The swimsuit designer, who launched her own brand in 2017 called Inamorata, posed for SI Swimsuit for two back-to-back years.
While it’s been a decade now since she appeared on the pages of the magazine, there’s no time like the present to look back at some of her now-iconic looks. Take her shoot in St. Lucia in 2014, captured by Walter Iooss Jr. for her brand debut. She looked as fierce as ever in different styles—some that are still super trendy today.
Her unforgettable fishnet bikini
You can never go wrong with a black bikini, and stylish pieces today often feature cut-outs or unique fits. Ratajkowski made an impression with a black fishnet piece worth a revisit, so we’re going back to the archives to remind our readers of this undeniably fabulous piece that could still be worn today.
Going for a super alluring vibe, Ratajkowski left little to the imagination with this look, featuring a unique top with a v-shaped waist and matching string bottoms with a nude-colored lining. Even 11 years later, we can’t get over how stunning this two-piece looks on the author and podcast host—cementing it as one of our favorite SI Swimsuit looks of all time.
Shop similar looks
If you also love this look from the archives and want to emulate it this spring and summer, we can’t blame you. The black fishnet look creates a distinct, edgy aesthetic that would be perfect for a pool day. Though the exact piece Ratajkowski wore is no longer available, we’ve gathered three other options that are also great.
Fishnet Bikini With Straps, $150
With added straps across the top and bottoms, this two-piece is eye-catching and sexy. The fishnet fabric with a nude-colored lining will give the illusion of being sheer—without actually being see-through. It’s a great way to channel your inner Ratajkowski without showing as much skin.
Cut Out High Leg Cut One Piece, $79.50
A daring option like Ratajkowski’s, this high-cut fishnet one-piece from MGG Swimwear is bound to have you turning heads. Whether you save this for intimate poolside relaxation or launch it at a pool party, this look screams sexy, unique and all-around very edgy.
Show & Tell Plunge One Piece Swimsuit, $138
And if you’re looking for something a bit more practical you could wear on any vacation or beach trip, this black one-piece from Everything But Water provides a lot more coverage—but it doesn’t sacrifice the fun fishnet fabric. The cut-outs also add a layer of complexity to the overall look.
Ratajkowski’s SI Swimsuit history
Ratajkowski made her debut in SI Swimsuit in 2014 with two photo shoots in St. Lucia with Iooss Jr.—this one mentioned in addition to a special “Body Paint” feature. She returned the following year for a shoot with photographer Yu Tsai in Kauai, Hawaii, where she delivered that iconic leaf photo among other gorgeous pics.
“I remember looking at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit when I was really young and thinking, these women are Venuses, they’re goddesses,” she said while on set in 2014. “I was so excited when [SI Swimsuit editor in chief] MJ [Day] got ahold of my agency and I got the call that I’d booked Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, especially because this is the 50th anniversary. I feel like it’s such an honor to be a part of this historical issue.”
All these years later, we still love to reminisce on her best SI Swimsuit moments that truly transcend time.