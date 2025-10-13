Swimsuit

6 Enchanting Floral Ensembles That Made SI Swim Models Look Like Goddesses of Nature

Gorgeous flowers and gorgeous models—what’s not to love?

Diana Nosa

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Ema Savahl Couture.
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Ema Savahl Couture. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

From flower crowns to floral bikinis, the moment a spring-inspired pattern is combined with swimwear, something extraordinary happens.

And these SI Swimsuit models know a thing or two about that, as their photo shoots saw them wearing absolutely gorgeous beach-ready floral outfits. Every one of their looks is sure to inspire you to go out and shop for clothes with your favorite flower incorporated into the garments.

But don’t take our word for it—check out these breathtaking snapshots for yourself.

Hannah Jeter

Hannah Jeter is wearing a crochet flower bikini in Mexico.
Hannah Jeter was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Mexico. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova. / Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

A crochet bikini is always going to be a grand slam for the summer. But when that yarn forms flowers of different shapes, sizes and colors, a new world of style opens. This two-piece was a vision—a total creative sensation that would have anyone feeling like a million bucks. Jeter was totally show-stopping in this image, and that Anna Kosturova bikini was doing her all the favors.

Chanel Iman

Chanel Iman is wearing a white floral swimsuit in Belize.
Chanel Iman was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Bahia Maria. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

White is a base color that many may not look twice at when they see it on a swimsuit. However, those beliefs are easily proven to be false when it’s styled the way this swimsuit by Bahia Maria was. The medium-sized flowers made it even more marvelous, especially on a striking individual like Iman. If this swimsuit doesn’t persuade you to give white pieces a try, then we don’t know what will!

Sailor Brinkley Cook

Sailor Brinkley Cook is wearing a pink flower bikini in Aruba.
Sailor Brinkley Cook was photographed by Yu Tsai in Aruba. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Brinkley Cook was pretty in pink roses, and this swimsuit was so appealing. It was a set that took simplicity to the next level, as the colors and tiny rosy flowers came together harmoniously to result in an outstanding look worthy of praise.

Kelly Gale

Kelly Gale is wearing a flower crown and an orange swimsuit in Sumba Island.
Kelly Gale was photographed by James Macari in Sumba Island. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Coachella has nothing on a flower crown like Gale’s! This accessory is a classic way to add tropical bohemian realness to any attire, leaving the stylish fashionista sporting the item feeling sweet and flirty. Gale did well to pair it with an intricate orange swimsuit like this Frankies Bikinis two-piece, since it brought even more radiance to not just the flower crown but to Gale’s sun-kissed skin.

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg is wearing a flower one-piece swimsuit in Dominica.
Melissa Wood-Tepperberg was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by Ema Savahl Couture. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Plucked straight from a lush bed of moss, Wood-Tepperberg looks utterly brilliant in her one-piece. From the way the sky blue flower petal shapes pop against the deep green to the way petals dance along the swimsuit by Ema Savahi Couture, there’s really nothing not to adore about this jaw-dropping piece. Anyone who wears a look like this is instantly making a statement.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras is wearing a white flower top and white bikini bottoms in Los Angeles.
Kim Petras was photographed by Yu Tsai in Los Angeles. Top by PatBO. Swimsuit bottom by Frankies Bikinis x Sydney Sweeney. Earrings by Alexis Bittar. Ring by Sophie Buhai. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Petras is already a beauty. Yet, this ensemble took her natural charm to a whole new level. Her large white flower made for a flawless top for virtually any season, as no matter the weather outside, this top is bound to make the room hotter. Her white lettuce-trimmed bikini bottoms were also a neat and clever way to allow this flower to literally blossom.

Despite the soon-coming cold, the spring season is just around the corner. Hopefully, these looks inspire you to add more floral fabulousness to your closet!

