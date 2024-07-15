ESPYs Host Serena Williams Showed Beauty and Strength on SI Swimsuit Set
Serena Williams may be retired from professional athletics, but the 42-year-old icon is still managing to inspire. The former tennis professional put down her racquet for the last time in the fall of 2022, and ever since, she has continued using her platform to make a difference.
Between her venture capital fund, Serena Ventures, her new beauty line, WYN Beauty, and her continued advocacy for female athletes, the legendary athlete is keeping busy. Given her athletic career combined with her dedication to sports more generally, it was only fitting that Williams served as the host of the 32nd annual ESPY Awards on July 11.
Following her inspirational commentary on stage, we couldn’t help but reflect on other milestones in her career off the court. Among them, of course, is her long-standing partnership with SI Swimsuit.
She first came to the brand set in 2003. Over the next 14 years, Williams made two other appearances in the annual magazine—in 2004 and 2017. As with everything that she does, the athlete put her all into her three SI Swimsuit features. And while each is as meaningful as the next, today we’re taking a look back at her most recent: her 2017 trip to Turks and Caicos.
In the tropical destination, Williams posed for a handful of powerful photos captured by Emmanuelle Hauguel. Like her first two appearances, the feature was a testament to her beauty and strength—and her dedication to all that she does.
Here are a few of our favorite photos of Williams in Turks and Caicos.