Eva Longoria’s Summer Uniform Consists of the Chicest Black Two-Piece
Many of us have been enjoying summer adventures at the beach this season, and that includes celebrities like Eva Longoria. The 49-year-old actress-producer shared an Instagram pic on July 28 in which she showed off her “summer wardrobe,” consisting of a chic black swimsuit.
The Desperate Housewives star was photographed in Spain as she walked along a sandy shore near the water. Longoria flaunted her fit figure in her two-piece as she held one hand up to her hair, which was styled in a loose bun. The Land of Women actress accessorized with a pair of sunglasses, a dainty pendant necklace, a charm bracelet and a few rings. Though the focal point of the image was Longoria in her GOI bikini, fellow swimmers, palm trees and beach umbrellas could be glimpsed in the background behind her.
“Looking good Eva❤️❤️❤️,” one of Longoria’s 10.2 million followers commented.
“Perfection,” someone else gushed.
“Great uniform😀,” another user applauded.
“You look beautiful Eva 😍,” one user cheered.
Longoria and her husband, Pepe Bastón, reportedly moved to Spain earlier this year with their son, Santiago. The Apple TV+ program she stars in, Land of Women, is filmed in Catalonia, Spain.
“I just love being in Spain; I adore the country. I first fell for Marbella 20 years ago. It was love at first sight. I started thinking about buying a place here five years ago and have been on the hunt ever since,” she told ¡HOLA! Spain of the destination in Southwestern Europe.