Everything You Need to Know About Miami Swim Week

Miami Swim Week is all about what’s hot in the world of swimsuits. As always, SI Swimsuit will be on hand, hosting several events while celebrating this summer’s latest swimwear trends and cultural moments. So, what’s in store?

SI Swimsuit will engage attendees with one-of-a-kind events throughout the weekend of July 15-16 and provide behind-the-scenes access from the SI Swimsuit Bungalow, a live red carpet show, and more.

Starting July 15, SI Swimsuit will host a VIP party to welcome everyone to the aqua-tastic week. The next morning, Sweat With SI Swimsuit — which will include a workout led by SI models — will be held at the W Hotel South Beach. That will be followed by the Pay With Change fireside chat and brunch at Irma’s, where female voices in the industry will have a meaningful discussion and an intimate brunch celebration. Throughout the day, the SI Swim Bungalow will be open at W Hotel South Beach pool, with interactive brand activations and activities hosted and curated by SI Swimsuit models.

But, of course, the main event will be the iconic runway show showcasing a diverse group of women such as models Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek; rookies Christen Harper, Katie Austin and Olivia Ponton; influencers and Swim Search finalists. (And watch out for some special guests!) For the first time this year, Swim Search finalists were selected through not just one but two open virtual castings. The first group of finalists were selected exclusively through the SI Swimsuit app, with the second round of submissions opening via TikTok. Finalists will be announced online and on social media prior to their runway show debut.

Make sure to follow along in the app and online for the latest Swim Search announcements, including exclusive access to the Miami Swim Week event.