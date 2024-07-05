Fans Are Calling Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi the ’Cutest Couple Ever’ in New Pic
Newlyweds Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sure are relationship goals, and the Stranger Things star’s Instagram followers aren’t afraid to point that fact out.
On Tuesday, the 20-year-old actress shared the sweetest snap alongside her hubby while the two were dolled up for an event. Brown opted for a dusty lilac-colored strapless dress with a sweetheart neckline, while Bongiovi wore a gray suit with a white button-up underneath. The two were captured as they smiled and sweetly gazed into one another’s eyes.
“my forever wedding date 💜,” the Enola Holmes actress wrote in her caption.
Tons of the actress and author’s 63.4 million followers on the platform chimed in to the comments section to hype the cute pair up.
“my fav married couple EVER 💜,” one person stated.
“cutest couple ever 💕,” another fan wrote.
“OH Y’ALL CUTE CUTE,” one user applauded.
“Awwwwww my fav couple ever❤️😍,” someone else gushed.
“were not crying youre crying 🥹,” the official Florence by Mills IG account added.
Brown and her 22-year-old husband first started dating in 2021 and announced their engagement in April of last year. The two reportedly tied the knot earlier this spring in a small ceremony with family and close friends in attendance.
While on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March, Brown shared that the pair got engaged while diving, a pastime they regularly enjoy together. While the proposal nearly ended in disaster as Brown dropped the ring while in the water, Bongiovi quickly retrieved it.
“I feel like we are always gonna have each other’s back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it,” she stated of the moment.