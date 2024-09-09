Fans Rally Around Angel Reese Following Season-Ending Injury Announcement
Angel Reese’s rookie season isn’t ending the way she envisioned it. The Chicago Sky forward injured her wrist in a Friday matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks, bringing her debut WNBA season to a close.
Despite the unfortunate ending—and only weeks away from the WNBA playoffs—the 22-year-old remains positive and is already looking forward to next season. “What a year,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “I never would have imagined the last bucket of my rookie season would be a 3 but maybe that was God saying give them a taste of what they will be seeing more of in Year 2 lol.”
High expectations accompanied the best and brightest rookies in the league this year, and they have all risen to the occasion. Reese, for her part, was embroiled in a season-long battle with Caitlin Clark for Rookie of the Year honors. Though the injury will likely remove her from the conversation, the competition was a testament to her dedication to the game—and some fans remain committed to the idea of her hoisting the award.
“Rookie of the year !” one wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post.
“We love you! Get well Barbie,” another added, referencing the rookie’s signature nickname, Bayou Barbie.
“Came in and changed the league,” one fan wrote. “just getting started.”
“All I have ever wanted was to come into the W and make an impact. I can confidently say I have done that and will strive to keep doing so,” Reese reflected on social media. “I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break.”
For the remainder of the season, Reese will be found on the sidelines of each and every Sky game, cheering her teammates to victory.