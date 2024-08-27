Flau’jae Johnson Is a Sun-Kissed Dream in Sporty Scoop Neck Neon Green Two-Piece
LSU basketball player Flau’jae Johnson just wrapped up a summer vacation to the gorgeous Greek islands before beginning her junior year in Baton Rouge. The 20-year-old dropped the most stunning photos from her latest boat day in Santorini on Instagram, and she looked phenomenal. The Georgia native showed off her slim arms, toned legs and sculpted midriff as she donned a neon green bikini featuring a sporty, scoop neck top and low-rise scrunchy bottoms. She accessorized with a cute colorful beaded necklace and matching bracelet and a chic designer wristwatch as she posed against a metal railing with miles of beautiful blue waters behind her.
Johnson, who is also a successful rapper and recently collaborated with Lil Wayne on a new track and music video, showed off her bold smolder in the cover snap and struck a power pose with one hand on her head and another on her hip in the following photos. In a later slide, she included a pic of an inspiring billboard that read “One day you’ll look back and see God walked with you every step of the way.”
“@sportsillustrated vibes in Greece with Peace ✌️Hair: @karjahcarterofficial,” the Best of Both Worlds with Flau’jae podcast host captioned the carousel that she shared with her 1.9 million followers.
“Nah cause u ate this down,” Izzy Besselman commented.
“Flawless,” Arielle Chambers wrote.
“Okay sis, I see you angling for that cover,” Sarah Spain chimed.
“can I get that workout plan?🔥,” Jennifer Roberts asked.