Former U.S. Open Finalist Caroline Wozniacki Rocks Neons on SI Swimsuit Trip to Turks and Caicos
The U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam of the professional tennis season, kicked off Monday morning at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The women’s main draw features the best names in the game right now—from young star Coco Gauff, who is looking to defend her 2023 title, to veterans Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki, who are in search of a comeback.
This season, for both of the latter players, has been one of rebuilding. They both took time off from tennis in the past few years, but have returned to the game with renewed passion. For Wozniacki, the comeback was somewhat of a surprise. The Danish athlete officially retired from the game in 2020, gave birth to two children with her husband, former NBA player David Lee, and then subsequently announced her return in the summer 2023.
Though she played in a few tournaments at the end of the 2023 season, 2024 has been the real test of her determination. Though she hasn’t seen the sort of success that she found earlier in her career quite yet, the 2009 and 2014 U.S. Open finalist remains optimistic. She will be kicking off the first round of her third Grand Slam tournament of the year Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. EST.
In honor of her incredible career and her continued determination, we’re taking a look back at her 2017 appearance in the SI Swimsuit issue. That year, she traveled to Turks and Caicos for a vibrant photo shoot captured by Emmanuelle Hauguel. Here are some of our favorite outtakes from the trip.