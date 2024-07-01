Swimsuit

Genie Bouchard Flaunts Athletic Figure in Sparkly Green Two-Piece

The pro tennis player completed some yard work in her chic swimwear.

Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard gifted her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a few new swimwear pics on Sunday. The 30-year-old athlete flaunted her toned, athletic figure and fresh face in a sparkly hunter green two-piece with gold chain detail as she completed some outdoor chores.

“sundays are for yard work,” Bouchard wrote in the caption of her first swimwear-clad post from the day. She was photographed on a wooden lounge chair and included a quick video segment of herself raking leaves in her yard in Miami. The pickleball player, who sported wet hair and minimal makeup, kept her accessories simple, and sported a few gold bracelets on one wrist.

“Last slide,” cousin Celeste Bouchard commented of the final pic in the carousel, in which the two-time SI Swimsuit model showed off her svelte figure while standing in her yard.

“I can’t believe we wear same bikini for yard work,” one fan quipped.

“I was actually thinking of doing a similar photo montage later this week,” American tennis player Sam Querrey joked.

In a secondary post showing off the same swimsuit look, Bouchard shared a photo of herself that was snapped as she posed in the fence entry to her backyard. She captioned the pic with a simple green heart.

Bouchard first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2017, when her travels took her to Turks and Caicos with photographer Emmanuelle Hauguel. The 2014 Wimbledon runner-up returned to the fold the following year, when she posed for James Macari in Aruba.

