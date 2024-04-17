Genie Bouchard Is a Nature Goddess, Hikes Through the Breathtaking Antelope Canyon
Ananya Panchal
Genie Bouchard is trading one fun form of exercise for another. The professional athlete kept her tennis shoes on but moved from the turf courts to the stunning rocks of Antelope Canyon. The breathtaking natural burnt orange valley, which sees more than one million visitors a year, is located on the border of Utah and Arizona.
The 30-year-old, who celebrated her milestone birthday in February, hiked through the picturesque location and shared the most beautiful series of pics with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.
The New Balance ambassador donned the athletic apparel and shoe brand’s signature chunky dad sneakers and crew socks with a matching mauve sports bra and leggings set. Her medium-length blonde locks were loose and naturally straight and a fluffy scrunchy was spotted on her wrist.
The SI Swimsuit model, who starred in the 2017 and 2018 issues, showed off her slim figure, toned midriff and love for adventure as she was captured climbing through the rocks. She posed in the glowy sun in some snaps and amidst the shade of the canyons in other photos.
In one video slide of the carousel, someone off-screen said “every singe shot is just so cool,” and we couldn’t agree more.
“One of my fav NB sets 😍,” Gabby Thomas commented.
Bouchard’s partnership with New Balance began in 2020.
“I am incredibly excited to be joining the New Balance family,” Bouchard said at the time. “I’ve always admired the brand’s heritage and I think it is one of the coolest, most innovative brands in the athletic industry right now. I look forward to working with the brand both on and off the court.”