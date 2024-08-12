Genie Bouchard Looks Powerful Sporting New Balance Getup in Return to Tennis Court
For the first time since May, Canadian professional tennis player Genie Bouchard returned to the tennis court for singles competition—and she chose a fitting tournament for her return: the Canadian Open.
The Montreal native took part in the qualifiers of the WTA 1000 event on Aug. 4. Though the 30-year-old couldn’t pull out a win against Japanese professional Moyuka Uchijima, she played a hard-fought, three-set match in her home country. And while Bouchard may not have made it into the main draw of the tournament, she seemed proud of her play.
On Aug. 11, the athlete took to Instagram to share some fierce photos from the match. Bouchard was well dressed in a dark teal shirt and black mini skirt emblazoned with the New Balance logo, which she declared her “uniform this summer” in the caption. The carousel included a handful of photos from her latest professional match, proving her strength and determination.
Though of late, Bouchard hasn’t been competing professionally as much, she can often be found on the courts all the same. Between tennis practice and her newfound venture on the PPA Tour, the Pro Tour of Pickleball, she still finds herself with a racket or paddle in hand more often than not.
The 30-year-old has yet to give any indication about her future plans for tennis or otherwise. So, as of now, we can continue to expect her on the court for practice and competition alike—with a pickleball paddle in hand, if not a tennis racket.