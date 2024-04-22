Swimsuit

Genie Bouchard Serves Classy L.A. Vibes in Sleek White Bikini

The tennis pro is soaking up some sun in the City of Angels.

Ananya Panchal

Genie Bouchard
Genie Bouchard / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Genie Bouchard is soaking up some sun in Los Angeles and looking like an absolute angel. The professional tennis player, who is a former world no. 5-ranked athlete, just dropped the most stunning mirror selfie. The SI Swimsuit model donned a sporty, sleek white bikini featuring a straight-neck, spaghetti-strap top and high-leg cheeky bottoms.

The 30-year-old, who celebrated her milestone birthday in February, showed off her super sculpted midriff, slim legs and toned arms as she seved a soft smolder and captured a pic with her iPhone in a blue case.

Her medium-length blonde locks were loose and naturally straight and the New Balance ambassador posed leaning against a door frame in a beautiful home with lots of natural lighting and light oak wood floors.

“hi LA ☀️,” Bouchard captioned the photo shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The Canada native, who spends a lot of time in New York City and Miami, was a runner-up at the 2014 Wimbledon and competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

“I felt so happy in 2016, when I separated myself from results. I had a great year in 2014, a tough year in 2015, then in 2016 I was finally being me again. I was 22, fully on Tour, and enjoying the perks of success, but motivated for more. I was doing well that year, I played in the Rio Olympics,” Bouchard said. “Hearing over the years that I inspired kids in Canada to play tennis, and how tennis summer camps were booked up already in January or how old coaches were full at their academies. Having been a part of that is a great honor.”

