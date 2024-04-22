Genie Bouchard Serves Classy L.A. Vibes in Sleek White Bikini
Ananya Panchal
Genie Bouchard is soaking up some sun in Los Angeles and looking like an absolute angel. The professional tennis player, who is a former world no. 5-ranked athlete, just dropped the most stunning mirror selfie. The SI Swimsuit model donned a sporty, sleek white bikini featuring a straight-neck, spaghetti-strap top and high-leg cheeky bottoms.
The 30-year-old, who celebrated her milestone birthday in February, showed off her super sculpted midriff, slim legs and toned arms as she seved a soft smolder and captured a pic with her iPhone in a blue case.
Her medium-length blonde locks were loose and naturally straight and the New Balance ambassador posed leaning against a door frame in a beautiful home with lots of natural lighting and light oak wood floors.
“hi LA ☀️,” Bouchard captioned the photo shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.
The Canada native, who spends a lot of time in New York City and Miami, was a runner-up at the 2014 Wimbledon and competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
“I felt so happy in 2016, when I separated myself from results. I had a great year in 2014, a tough year in 2015, then in 2016 I was finally being me again. I was 22, fully on Tour, and enjoying the perks of success, but motivated for more. I was doing well that year, I played in the Rio Olympics,” Bouchard said. “Hearing over the years that I inspired kids in Canada to play tennis, and how tennis summer camps were booked up already in January or how old coaches were full at their academies. Having been a part of that is a great honor.”