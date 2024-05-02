Swimsuit

Celebrate the Launch of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue in Florida

The 60th anniversary magazine release event is going to be absolutely legendary.

Cara O’Bleness

2023 SI Swimsuit models celebrate the issue in Hollywood, Fla.
2023 SI Swimsuit models celebrate the issue in Hollywood, Fla. / Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here: the release of the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue, and the subsequent celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The weekend of May 18 and 19 is going to be absolutely legendary, and will feature several days full of interactive events, live entertainment, celebrity guests, and of course, your favorite brand models.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024

Fans who are interested in joining in on the celebration can purchase tickets to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024 here, including weekend passes and single-ticket events. The fun kicks off on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m., and attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy Instagrammable photo opps, complimentary services and activations, and much more.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2023
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2023 / Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

The fun will continue on Sunday, May 19 at 11 a.m., when guests will have the chance to “Recover Like a Model” with a morning workout and meditation, along with programming dedicated to promoting overall mind and body wellness. Lymphatic massages, IV drips and more will be on site to help you recuperate from a weekend of activity.

2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Brooks Nader
2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Brooks Nader / Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

Tickets and additional information

Buy your multi-day weekend pass here ($125), including an optional VIP experience ($500), which includes admission to the SI Swimsuit After Hours party on Saturday, May 18 at DAER Nightclub. Single event tickets for Saturday and Sunday are also available for a general admission cost of $75.

Poolside workout led by 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg
Poolside workout led by 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg / Alex Tamargo/Getty Images

For additional information, click here. We can’t wait to celebrate six decades of SI Swimsuit with you!

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.