Celebrate the Launch of the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue in Florida
The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here: the release of the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue, and the subsequent celebration at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The weekend of May 18 and 19 is going to be absolutely legendary, and will feature several days full of interactive events, live entertainment, celebrity guests, and of course, your favorite brand models.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024
Fans who are interested in joining in on the celebration can purchase tickets to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Island 2024 here, including weekend passes and single-ticket events. The fun kicks off on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m., and attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy Instagrammable photo opps, complimentary services and activations, and much more.
The fun will continue on Sunday, May 19 at 11 a.m., when guests will have the chance to “Recover Like a Model” with a morning workout and meditation, along with programming dedicated to promoting overall mind and body wellness. Lymphatic massages, IV drips and more will be on site to help you recuperate from a weekend of activity.
Tickets and additional information
Buy your multi-day weekend pass here ($125), including an optional VIP experience ($500), which includes admission to the SI Swimsuit After Hours party on Saturday, May 18 at DAER Nightclub. Single event tickets for Saturday and Sunday are also available for a general admission cost of $75.
For additional information, click here. We can’t wait to celebrate six decades of SI Swimsuit with you!