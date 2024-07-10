German Track Star Alica Schmidt Shares Heartfelt Message After 2024 Olympics Qualification
German track star Alica Schmidt is headed to Paris! The elite athlete, who qualified for the 2024 Games while competing in the mixed 4x400-meter relay a the the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas last week, shared the most moving, heartfelt message about the honor and accomplishment.
The 25-year-old also posted a sweet TikTok of her receiving the call to notify her that she would be competing in Paris, as she wiped away some tears and understandably got emotional.
“I’m going to the Olympics!😭😍❤️🔥🥺🔥My biggest dream came true! In just one month, I will be in Paris, creating memories that will last a lifetime. This thought has been my motivation every single day for several years now, reminding me of why it is important to never give up on my goals and to put in the work. No matter how big your dreams are, if you stay committed and believe in yourself, good things will come your way,” she wrote on Instagram. “A big thank you to my family who always have my back and support me no matter what, to @marcello_h without him I wouldn‘t be where I‘m at right now. My coach Sven Buggel for being the mastermind in training, @noir.boutiquegym for pushing my limits in the weights room. Big thank you to my team mates, for making this journey so much more fun!! My medical team who keep me healthy and of course a big thank you to all my sponsors for believing in me and supporting my journey as an athlete. Thank you from the bottom of my heart ❤️.”
We’re excited to tune in to the relay at the end of the month and cheer Schmidt on! The content creator and BOSS ambassador, who has built a following of 5.1 million on Instagram has been dubbed the “world’s sexiest athlete” by the internet. She is a Top 8 World Championships titleholder, a European U20 Championships Silver medallist and is ranked World No. 87 in the Women’s 400-meter relay.