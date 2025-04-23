6 Times Birthday Girl Gigi Hadid Left Us Speechless on the Pages of SI Swimsuit
It’s three-time SI Swimsuit model Gigi Hadid’s birthday! As the now 30-year-old rings in the start of a new year, we’re taking a look at some of her most iconic shots from her time with the magazine.
The Guest in Residence Creative Director graced the pages of SI Swimsuit three years in a row from 2014 to 2016. Her debut shoot with photographer Ben Watts touched down on the Jersey Shore, before she stopped by Kauai, Hawaii and Tahiti with Yu Tsai in the years to follow.
The renowned fashion model—who recently donned the cover of Vogue–looked absolutely magnetic every time she stepped in front of the lens. Here are just some of our favorites:
We simply cannot get enough of Hadid’s debut shoot, as the model posed in this navy and gold abstract bikini. Hadid also hit the town to ride a tandem bike with fellow SI Swimsuit model, Sara Sampaio, and grab some soft serve ice cream.
“When I got the call from MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit Editor in Chief] that I was chosen to be in Sports Illustrated, it was surreal. I just was so in shock that it was happening,” Hadid shared in 2014. “I feel very lucky to be here; it’s been a blast.”
For the magazine’s 2015 issue, Hadid lounged on the beaches of Kauai, Hawaii, where she spent time immersed the island’s luscious greenery and crashing shoreline. She even made a new friend who joined in for some frames.
“The brown horse and I definitely had a connection. He just kind of took to me really quickly,” she shared during her time on the island, calling the shoot “really special.”
Hadid channeled her inner mermaid as the model headed to Tahiti for her first international shoot with SI Swimsuit. She sported gorgeous pastels, iridescent textures and even a clamshell-inspired bikini top from Wildfox Swim.
“It’s my third year doing Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and it’s the one trip, job, a year that I look forward to,” Hadid said in 2016. “It’s always fun to kind of see the next adventure that you get to take on...”
While it’s been nearly a decade since Hadid’s quote about her explorations with the magazine, she’s enjoying one of her biggest adventures yet—as a mother to 4-year-old Khai. So, shout out to the birthday girl as she celebrates 30 years on Earth, as we cheer her on in more feats to come!