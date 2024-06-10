Gisele Bündchen Is Fiery in Red Zip-Up Swim Top and High-Waisted Bottoms
The official start of summer isn’t until later this month, but the season is in full swing, according to Gisele Bündchen.
The Brazilian fashion model is the face of the latest summer and swimwear collection from VAARA, a London-based multifunctional womenswear brand. For the occasion, the 43-year-old posed in some of the brand’s best styles of the season. The campaign featured everything from bold, knitted cover-ups, chic one-pieces, sleek bodysuits and cozy loungewear.
But perhaps our favorite look that the model sported for the beachfront photo shoot was a fantastic tribute to the color of this past fall and winter: red. Bündchen posed in a cropped red long-sleeved swimwear top, featuring a full zipper and a high-neck fit. She paired the fitted top with high-waisted bottoms with a thick waistband.
The model shared a carousel of snaps from the VAARA campaign to her Instagram, showing off the incredible seasonal styles—and her exquisite skill in front of the camera.
Described as “a fusion of sophisticated swimwear and effortless cover-up knits,” the collection made for the perfect beachside style for Bündchen. She certainly made the case for blending elegance and trendy style on the beach and by the pool this summer. And we weren’t the only ones enamored with her looks.
“Queen is Back,” one fan wrote of the model’s appearance in the VAARA campaign.
“Goddess ✨️,” another said of Bündchen.
She certainly is all of those things and more—both in her knit dress and her inspired red swimwear set.