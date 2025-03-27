Golden State Valkyries Make WNBA History With 10,000 Season Tickets Sold
The Golden State Valkyries haven’t officially hit the court yet, but they’re already changing the game.
The WNBA’s newest expansion team just became the first in league history to sell 10,000 season tickets—a staggering milestone that speaks volumes about the energy building in the Bay Area. The demand, fueled by more than 22,000 initial ticket deposits, marks not only a strong debut for the San Francisco-based franchise but also a cultural shift in how fans are showing up for women’s sports.
“This community has shown up, and then some, to create this milestone,” Valkyries president Jess Smith told Sportico. “It really just signifies the beginning of our journey in a way that will set a trajectory for the WNBA moving forward.”
The Valkyries were first announced in October 2023, as the WNBA’s 13th franchise and its first expansion since 2008. In July, they became the first women’s professional team on record to surpass 15,000 season ticket deposits—a number that has since climbed. That momentum has translated into actual sales, with 10,000 season tickets officially secured, proving the hype has real legs (and wallets) behind it.
Their momentum arrives at a moment of major growth for the league. The WNBA drew a record 2.35 million fans in 2024, marking the highest attendance in 22 years. Meanwhile, last year’s draft saw a staggering 374% increase in viewership compared to 2023, underscoring the league’s expanding reach and cultural relevance.
This year’s draft takes place on Monday, April 15, in New York City, where the Valkyries have the fifth overall pick and will continue building out their inaugural roster. The team already includes a mix of international standouts and WNBA veterans, including Stephanie Talbot, Temi Fagbenle, Iliana Rupert and Monique Billings. Rookies Carla Leite and Kate Martin add fresh talent, while guards like Julie Vanloo and Veronica Burton bring valuable experience. They’ll need to narrow the group to a final 12-person roster before the season begins.
The team, which will share Chase Center with the seven-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors while maintaining its own front office and practice facilities, tips off its inaugural season on May 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks.
From the Norse mythology that inspired their name to the roaring crowd that will soon pack the stadium, the Valkyries are ushering in a new wave for the WNBA, women’s sports and the next generation of fans.
