Hailey Bieber Brings Summertime Fun Into Fall With Poolside ‘GQ’ Cover
Hailey Bieber stunned on her cover of GQ’s “Men of the Year” issue this week. The multi-hyphenate joined a handful of other celebs honored for this year’s feature, including (but not limited to) SZA, Oscar Isaac, Seth Rogen and more.
Timeless cover girl style
Bieber’s cover was mesmerizing, as she posed on a diving board while wearing a classic black one-piece swimsuit. The look was timeless and elegant, everything one could want from this summertime staple. She also wore strappy, open-toed heels, which she submerged in the refreshing pool. Her moistened hair tied everything together, making this a cover image that would make one yearn for the summer.
And this model-turned-lifeguard on duty wasn’t only serving looks while by the pool. Bieber's other snaps were equally praiseworthy, such as her bedtime stills. She looked effortlessly dazzling, striking a pose with a duvet over her and a drink in hand. The same sentiment applied to her kitchen photos, where the celeb could be seen in a sage romper with white lace trim. For this look, she topped off her outfits with bright orange heels.
Simply put, Bieber brought her A-game to her GQ feature, proving why she was the perfect choice for the 2025 installment of “Men of the Year”.
Talking business
With GQ, the 28-year-old businesswoman discussed a range of topics. Specifically, the reasoning behind why she ultimately decided to sell her company rhode for $1 billion to e.l.f. earlier this year.
“I always said that I would never sell the company unless it was [for] a billion dollars. I was just like, it’s going to be this or I am not doing it. That was my goal. But also, it was not always entirely my goal to sell the company,” Bieber revealed in her cover story.
“I thought if the right opportunity came along and the right home for it came along, then I would definitely consider it,” she continued. “And I think with e.l.f., all of the boxes that I would want to check to find a home for it, they checked them and then some.”
Bieber’s stellar achievements in the beauty industry made her a force to be reckoned with. She acquired the many successes that her brand has garnered while juggling being a wife to her husband, Justin Bieber, as well as a mother to her son, Jack Blues. Regarding the latter, she divulged how she has spiritually transformed since becoming a mom.
“I think your depth of spirituality becomes deeper when you bring life into the world, for sure. It is a very spiritual experience and, yeah, I don’t think that’s ever going to change for me. I mean, I would always love to evolve the depth of it. But I don’t think that’s something that will ever not be so important in my life and close to my life.”
Bieber and the other featured celebrities for GQ’s “Man of the Year” 2025 issue will serve as the co-hosts to the brand’s “Men of the Year 30” party located in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 13. Fans can tune into the live red carpet stream on GQ’s official site and YouTube Channel.